Sandra Watson

Sandra Morris Watson, 76, of Temple, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Daughter of the late William and Mildred Brown of Newnan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Pace.
Mrs. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Lisa and Keith Lewis of Bowdon, and Kelly and Terry Pace of Temple; stepson, Norris Chance of Temple; brothers, Sonny Brown, Glen Mitchell; sisters, Diane Bates of Carrollton, and Marie Woodruff of Newnan; grandsons, the Rev. Terry Pace Jr., and his wife, Holly, and Casey Burns, and his wife, Hannah; and seven great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home and service will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. T.J. Pace and the Rev. Brandon Bivins officiating.
Mrs. Sandra will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memory Garden following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
