Sandra Lewis Walker, 67, of Carrollton died on Friday, March 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Interment will follow the service in Carroll Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
