Mrs. Sandra Schmidt, age 78, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on August 31, 2022. Sandra was born in Habersham County, Georgia on November 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Dan Hammond and Delores Hammond.

Sandra was a fashion designer for over 50 years working with brands like OshKosh, Candies, Fashion Star, White Swan, and Talbots. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Veal Baptist Church. In her spare time, Sandra painted beautiful landscapes and gifted them to her friends and loved ones.

Service information

Sep 1
Visitation
Thursday, September 1, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 2
Service
Friday, September 2, 2022
11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
