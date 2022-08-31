Mrs. Sandra Schmidt, age 78, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on August 31, 2022. Sandra was born in Habersham County, Georgia on November 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Dan Hammond and Delores Hammond.
Sandra was a fashion designer for over 50 years working with brands like OshKosh, Candies, Fashion Star, White Swan, and Talbots. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Veal Baptist Church. In her spare time, Sandra painted beautiful landscapes and gifted them to her friends and loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was welcomed into Heaven by her sister Judy Irvin.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Lynn Schmidt; children, Sonja (Jeff) Nalley of Carrollton, Georgia and Tony Goss of Cleveland, Georgia; brother, Ronnie Hammond; grandchildren, Erin and Ethan Nalley, Tabitha Holmes and Natasha Goss; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Caldwell and Pastor Wesley Boatman officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
