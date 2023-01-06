Mrs. Sandra McGee Shoemake, age 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born February 1, 1960, in Scottsboro, Alabama, the daughter of the late Milo Edmond Potter and Shirley Jo Elliott Potter.
Mrs. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Scottsboro High School and became a wonderful homemaker and caregiver to her son. Sandra lived a life of servitude and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be genuinely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ray Shoemake; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry Shoemake and Donny & Lynn Shoemake.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Randy Cecil Shoemake; her children, Bentley McGee and Jamie & Jere Hardman; grandchildren, Lilyan Hardman, Audrey Hardman, and Dru Hardman; brother and sister-in-law, Brian & Vickie Potter; niece and nephew, Erica & Kyle Hutton and McKenzie Potter; mother-in-law, Gladys Shoemake; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David & Loranne Shoemake; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Minister Tim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with the following family members serving as pallbearers: McKenzie Potter, Kyle Hutton, Jesse Shoemake, Kevin Newburn, Jere Hardman, and Ethan Staples. Bentley McGee will be seated as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
