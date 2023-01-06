Mrs. Sandra McGee Shoemake, age 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born February 1, 1960, in Scottsboro, Alabama, the daughter of the late Milo Edmond Potter and Shirley Jo Elliott Potter.

Mrs. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Scottsboro High School and became a wonderful homemaker and caregiver to her son. Sandra lived a life of servitude and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be genuinely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Saturday, January 7, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 8
Funeral
Sunday, January 8, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
