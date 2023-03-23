Mrs. Sandra Mayes, age 67, of Austell, GA died on March 8, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11 A.M. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 3218 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Viewing will be Friday March 24, 2023 from 2 P.M. - 6 P.M. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Mayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos