Mrs. Sandra Mayes, age 67, of Austell, GA died on March 8, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11 A.M. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 3218 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Viewing will be Friday March 24, 2023 from 2 P.M. - 6 P.M. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, March 23
- What is ‘Great Pain Shame’ and how common is it?
- Juliette Lewis admits to being 'fortunate' in her career
- Can Jesse Lee Soffer Offer ‘Chicago P.D.’ Upstead Fans Hope?
- Unemployment rate remains low for seventh consecutive month
- Reports: Broncos' KJ Hamler had surgery for torn pec
- Crypto Credit Cards, Once a White-Hot Trend, Have Started to Fizzle
- Wolves set for Morehouse Relay
Most Popular
Articles
- Connor Michael Cook
- 'Drug house' raided in Haralson
- Peterson hearing postponed after Supreme Court decision in another case
- Bowdon man sentenced to life in prison
- Shooting leaves one man injured in Carrollton
- Carroll county man arrested for Exploitation of Elder Person
- Judge accepts Harris' plea deal
- Lionsgate to be lead tenant for studio in Douglas County
- Police ID Monday shooting suspect
- Brent Harris files motion to limit victim impact statement
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.