Mrs. Sandra Mayes, age 67, died on March 8, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Reports: Bears splash with LB upgrades, agree to deal with OG Nate Davis
- Georgia Tech hires Damon Stoudamire as coach
- Health Highlights: March 13, 2023
- Reports: Panthers signing S Vonn Bell, DL Shy Tuttle
- No. 4 Virginia aims to avoid early exit vs. impressive Furman
- Report: Deal sending Aaron Rodgers to Jets is 'done'
- Will taxpayers be on the hook for bank bailouts?
- Busy Falcons sign G Chris Lindstrom to massive deal
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Chase through Carrollton ends in Crash
- Three dead in Bremen Fire
- CPD Officer saves infant
- Alabama man sentenced to life
- Local fraternity donates nearly $16K to pay off school lunch debt (copy)
- Whitesburg chief calls speeding problem 'scary'
- Temple Council OKs traffic cameras
- Bremen Child dies in tragic accident
- Man arrested for alleged threats against Aspen Dental
- Barron retiring as VR head football coach, son to take over
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.