Sandra Hobbs

Sandra “Sandi” Folds Hobbs, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1943, in Columbus, Georgia, daughter of the late Flora Dean Folds and the late Olen Austin Folds. She was a Carrollton High School graduate where she met
her husband, of 57 years and later graduated from the University of West Georgia with a degree in mass communications.
In 2006, she was the founder of The Inn at Oak Lawn Event Center and retired in 2015. During that time, she was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband were managers of rental properties for more than 40 years.
She and her husband attended Deeper Life Christian Center but most recently they attended Southern Hills Church.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Hobbs, of Carrollton; her children, Amber and Jeff Word, of Orlando, Florida, and Cortney and Kevin Bearden, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Kristen and Luis Lebron, Ryan and Tanya Word, Emerald Brown, Christian and Ryne Burkett and Josie Tyson; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan and Pastor Dan Patrick officiating. Music will be rendered by Jerry Rogers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
