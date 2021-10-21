Sandra “Sandy” Jo Jackson Hasten, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1948, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late G. W. Jackson, Sr. and the late Jewell Moody Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her children, Walt Webb, Michael Webb, and Michelle McKinney; and a granddaughter, Summer McKinney.
Her working career was devoted to the medical field, having served as a licensed practical nurse in Ob/Gyn with Tanner Medical Center for 24 ½ years before retiring. Sandy was Baptist by faith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jimmy “Jim” Donald Hasten, of Carrollton; her daughters, Cindy & Scott Carroll, of Whitesburg, Georgia, Laura & John Doss, of Whitesburg, and Lisa and Billy Clouse, of Moore, Oklahoma; brother, G. W. & Rhonda Jackson Jr., of Bowdon, Georgia; sister, Barbara Allred, of Cave Springs, Georgia; sister-in-law, Janelle and Will House, of Bonham, Texas; and grandchildren, Lindsey McFall, Lance McFall, and Mysty Lamacchio, all of Conyers, Georgia, Kayla McKinney, Nicole Webb, Shannon Webb, and Ashlie and Josh Warren, Tiffany and Carey Hardegree, Kristen Walker, Brandon Doss, and Megan Doss.
Sandy is also survived by her beloved fur babies, Chloe, Sophia, Shadow, Felix, and Oscar.
In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, her body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
