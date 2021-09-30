Sandra Gail “Gana” White, 79, of Dallas, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Life Gate Church, 501 Permian Way, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
