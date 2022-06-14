Sandra Gail Hutcheson Cantrell, 68, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Carrollton on Aug. 1, 1953, daughter of the late James Luther “J.L.” Hutcheson and Willie Miller Bell.
She was a lifetime member of Miller Academy Christian Church and was retired as a paralegal after 25 years of service from C.A. Thomas.
She celebrated her 40th year of service with the Carrollton Junior Women’s Club, was the founding member of the Bremen Junior Women’s Club and the West Georgia Women’s Club. She was the chairman of the Board of Tallulah Falls School.
She loved to travel and was a loving and devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald George Cantrell.
Gail is survived by her children, Jenny and Jake Keyes, and J.W. And Jessica Cantrell; and her grandchildren, Tyler Cantrell, Jaycie Keyes, Judson Keyes and Jasper Keyes.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Services will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Gray officiating.
Jeff Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Chad Cantrell, Michael Hutcheson, Russell Lynn and Greg Rooks will serve as pallbearers. The Junior Women’s Club of Carrollton and Bremen, the West Georgia Junior Women’s Club, James Hutcheson and W.C. Hutcheson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow at the Bremen City Cemetery.
