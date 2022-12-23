Mrs. Sandra G. Fowler, age 70, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away on December 22, 2022. Sandra was born on May 23, 1952, the daughter of the late Willis Loudermilk and Ruby Shelton Loudermilk.
Sandra loved gardening and quilting in her spare time and enjoyed traveling if it was to Aruba.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her brother, Max Loudermilk; and her sisters, Patsy Satterfield, and Betty Jean Loudermilk.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 years, Danny Fowler; brother, Tommy Loudermilk; children, Jeremy & Teresa Loudermilk, Michael Dillard, Jody & Vanessa Dillard, Danah & Michael Harrison, Robert Fowler, and Melissa Fowler; grandchildren, Taylor Dillard, Jayme Dillard, Kaitlyn Harrison, Mackenzie Harrison, Nathan Dillard, Daniel Loudermilk, Ashley Loudermilk, Nora Fowler, Emalie Fowler, Travis Green, and Jessica Caldwell; and one great grandchild, Carter Loudermilk.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 26, 2022, at 3:30pm from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Donald Weaver officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.
In keeping with Sandra’s wishes her body will be cremated following the service.
