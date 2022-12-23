Sandra G. Fowler

Mrs. Sandra G. Fowler, age 70, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away on December 22, 2022. Sandra was born on May 23, 1952, the daughter of the late Willis Loudermilk and Ruby Shelton Loudermilk.

Sandra loved gardening and quilting in her spare time and enjoyed traveling if it was to Aruba.

