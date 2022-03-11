“Sandra” Gayle Brock, 78, of Whitesburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Fulton County, the daughter of the late Clifford Wilson Couch and the late Gladys Spearman Whitman.
Sandra’s working career was spent in pediatric nursing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Ronald Brock,
and a sister, Dura Drumm.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Cory Brock of Whitesburg; sister, Peggy Blackstone of Marietta; grandson, Ryan Brock; great-granddaughter, Raylee Brock
of Cartersville;
nieces, Penny
Peek of Whitesburg, and Andrea Piercy, of Whitesburg; and great-nephews,
Billy Peek, David Peek and Bobby
Peek, all of Whitesburg.
Services were conducted on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Keith Horsley officiating. Interment will followed in Whitesburg City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
