TEMPLE — Temple fell behind early against Haralson County on Tuesday, as Holden Davis put the Rebels up 1-0 in the top of the first with a double. The Tigers could not respond with Haralson’s Colton Sanders and later Clay Hyatt on the mound, and the Rebels went on to win 4-0.
Temple struggled to get runners in scoring position all night. The Tigers did not have more than one runner on base until the bottom of the sixth when Kael Whiddon singled off Hyatt’s first pitch of the game. Before that, Temple had gone three-up-three-down three times and had left a single runner on base twice.
Haralson County scored a single run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to go up 4-0. The single run was a Champ Cash single that sent home Sanders, and the two runs in the fifth came off hits from Haldyn Williams and Sanders. Sanders, Williams, and Holden Davis all had two hits on four at-bats to lead the Rebels at the plate.
After going over five innings against Sanders, Temple batters had slightly better production with Hyatt on the mound. Hyatt was able to close out the sixth with a strikeout, but the Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh.
With two outs and runners on first and second, Temple’s Luke Watson hit a grounder that skipped and hit Hyatt in the cleats. Watson beat Hyatt’s throw to first to load the bases.
Hyatt recovered on the next at-bat, however, as Preston Bott tapped a short grounder toward the mound. Hyatt scooped it up and tossed it to Sanders at first base to seal the win for the Rebels.
Highlighting performances on the mound was Haralson’s Sanders, who pitched a shutout with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed through five-and-two-thirds innings. Temple pitcher Gage Tucker also had a solid night of his own through all seven innings, forcing five strikeouts and allowing four runs on six hits.
