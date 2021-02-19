Editor's Note: This is the first of a two-part series
Adamson Square is a hilltop where four streets intersect, but it is also where the social and commercial life of Carrollton meet. For 191 years, it has been the heart of the city.
While most people believe the square never changes, there are hundreds of photographs that document how downtown has evolved over the years. But that’s not the only way to visualize those changes.
Historians at the University of West Georgia and elsewhere often use a resource that may be surprising. It is a series of maps, but not maps created to guide people through the city. Instead these were made for a different, more basic reason: to tell insurance companies which buildings had a fire risk.
The Sanborn Map Company of New York made such maps for hundreds of cities across the United States, starting in the late 1860s. While tourist maps might tell a visitor where hotels or restaurants could be found, these maps were created to document the basic footprints of buildings. They were also color-coded to show which were made of brick or flammable wood, and they gave precise measurements so firefighters could reckon the distance between water sources.
In a word, they aren’t as sexy as a photograph, but historians find them incredibly useful because the maps were updated every few years and provide a wealth of information about a town as it grew. The U.S. Library of Congress compiled a directory of Sanborn maps in 1981, and today they are available on the internet.
Carrollton had at least seven Sanborn maps drawn covering the years of 1885 – when the town was just over 50 years old – until 1922. Any resident who takes a detailed look at these maps can learn a lot about their town, especially how the downtown area grew and changed.
The land for the square was first surveyed in 1827 when Carroll County was only two years old, and the first lots were sold on Feb. 9, 1830. Carrollton was not the county seat; that was over in Sandtown. The one building that existed – a jail – was dismantled and moved to Carrollton, while a ramshackle courthouse built of logs was put up on the square. By 1860, that courthouse had been replaced with a brick structure on the same spot.
The first Sanborn map for Carrollton shows the county courthouse still in the center of the square, which did not then have a name. The streets are different; only Rome and Newnan streets have their current names. Bradley is named Depot Street and Alabama is called Bowdon.
The color codes of the map show that almost all the buildings are made of wood. Only a few are made of brick, including the courthouse. The north side of the northeastern quadrant of the square shows brick buildings where Encore on the Square and Leopoldo’s Pizza now stand.
Johnson’s Drug store, established in 1854, was in a wooden building where Samba Loca is now. The west side of the quadrant consists of wooden stores, and a two-story hotel stood on the site of the Boykin Building, current home of Southwire’s Industrial Division.
On the Southeastern quadrant, the only building that remains from that time is the Mandeville Building, which is also the oldest building on the square. It was built in 1873 and now houses the Loco Mex restaurant. None of the buildings on the southeastern or southwestern quadrants were in existence.
The map for 1890 shows virtually no change except that all the buildings on the north side of the square but Johnson's Drugs are brick. A bank and insurance company stood where the Highland Deli is. On the south side of the square, the Bradley Building, current home of Plates on the Square, makes its first appearance.
In 1895, things are suddenly different. The courthouse was still in the middle of the square, but the map labels that the building was “vacant; to be removed.” That’s because the city built a new courthouse in 1893 at the corner of Newnan and Dixie streets. It was not, by the way, the same building as the current historic courthouse. The 1893 building was an ornate Victorian building that was destroyed by fire in February 1928.
Also different is that virtually all the buildings on the square were now brick, and most sported wooden awnings. The entire area behind the northwest quadrant was dominated to the west by a feed yard and warehouse complex owned by Ernest Kramer, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Germany and became a prosperous west Georgia businessman.
On the east, running along Rome Street behind what is now Burson Feed & Seed was a warehouse operated by Kramer’s good friend, Leroy Mandeville, another Carrollton entrepreneur whose complex of cotton mills off Maple Street helped turn the economic base of the city from purely agriculture to one based on cotton goods and products.
Yet, it was still not the square we know today. The Stewart Building, which stands to the left of Irish Bred Pub, would not be built until 1900, and other iconic buildings, like the once four-story First National Bank Building and the Beall Building, home of Gallery Row, would not be built until the first years of the 20th century.
It was during that time Carrollton became a significant city in west Georgia, and that growth is also reflected in the Sanborn maps drawn through 1922.
Today, the Sanborn maps are as much a work of art as they are a historian’s reference, being rendered in intricate detail, hand labeled and printed in multiple colors. As the maps were updated, they covered more and more sections of the city, not just the downtown area.
Altogether, there are 66 maps of Georgia cities available – in high resolution – on the Library of Congress website, including maps of Bowdon and Villa Rica in Carroll County.
Next week: Sanborn maps show how Carrollton's square took the shape we know today.
