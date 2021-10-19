Samuel “Sambo” Lance Rayburn, 41, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, Oct.16, 2021.
In keeping with Sam’s wishes he will be cremated. The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial donations to be made to Frankie Rayburn to help with Sam’s final expenses and can be sent to Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 491 Buchanan, GA 30113.
Cremation services entrusted to Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan.
