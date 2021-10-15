Mr. Samuel Mann Sr. age 95 of Carrollton Ga. passed away October 10, 2021 Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at A Place of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way, Carrollton Ga. 30117. Interment will follow in King Street City Cemetery Martin Luther King Jr. St. Carrollton, Ga. His viewing will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church 409 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Carrollton Ga. For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and funeral services. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117
