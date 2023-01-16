Mr. Samuel Candler “Sam” Anders, age 84 of Lithia Springs, formerly of Villa Rica passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
Sam was born November 4, 1938 in Villa Rica Hospital the son of the late Hocutt Graham Anders and Anne Candler Anders. He graduated Villa Rica High School in 1957 and continued his education, graduating from Auburn University. Sam was a Banker in Villa Rica for many years with The Bank of Villa Rica and later the Bank of Carroll County. The last 30 years of his life prior to his retirement he was on staff as a counselor with Ridgeview. At Ridgeview he was able to help hundreds of people overcome addiction. Sam was a Presbyterian having grown up in his families home adjacent to The First Presbyterian Church of Villa Rica. Sam enjoyed golfing, hunting, motorcycle riding and Auburn Football.
