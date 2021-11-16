Sammy Smith

Sammy G. Smith, 75, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1946, in Heard County, Georgia, the son of the late James Monroe Smith and the late Ellen Catherine Weaver Smith.
Sammy was an industrial electrician with Richards & Associates for over 30 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sharing his garden with the community. He loved having animals — goats, chickens, and cows — on his property, and collecting pocket knives.
Sammy was a faithful member of Glenloch Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 58 years, Judy Folds Smith; sons and daughters-in-laws, Chris and Donna Smith, of Roopville, Georgia, and Joel and Allison Smith of Franklin; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Judy and Milton Lepard, and Jan and David Greene; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Carlis Smith, Mardis and Christine Smith, and David and Suzanne Smith; and grandchildren, Mitchell Smith, MacKayne Smith, McKorey Smith, Kamryn Smith and Kane Smith.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Terry Harper will render the eulogy.
Interment will follow in Glenloch Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Bryan presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Mitchell Smith, MacKayne Smith, McKorey Smith, Scott Knowles, Hal Folds and Mark Hammock. Kane Smith and Kamryn Smith will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
