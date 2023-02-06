Sammy Eady

Samuel “Sammy” H. Eady, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Mr. Eady was born in Haralson County on June 26, 1940, the son of the late Henry Brock Eady and Velma Estelle Smith Eady. He attended Bremen City Schools and graduated in 1959. In High school he worked at Garrett’s Drug Store. After high school he attended West Georgia College and graduated from John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in 1964. He became a licensed embalmer in 1964 and a licensed funeral director in 1965.

