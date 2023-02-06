Sammy Eady

Samuel “Sammy” H. Eady, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Mr. Eady was born in Haralson County on June 26, 1940, the son of the late Henry Brock Eady and Velma Estelle Smith Eady. He attended Bremen City Schools and graduated in 1959. In High school he worked at Garrett’s Drug Store. After high school he attended West Georgia College and graduated from John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in 1964. He became a licensed embalmer in 1964 and a licensed funeral director in 1965.
After graduation from mortuary school Sammy joined the staff of H. M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Atlanta and worked there until October of 1968 when he joined the staff of Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton where he retired in 2020 after 52 years of service to the families of Carroll County.
Sammy was elected as Carroll County Coroner in 1988 and took office in 1989. He served as county coroner until 2016.
Sammy is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton having served on the administrative board as MYF Counselor. Sammy is a member of the Carrollton Lion’s Club, a member of the Georgia Coroners Association and Carroll County Cattlemen's Association. Sammy and Jerry have owned Jerry’s Country Kitchen restaurant in Carrollton since 1976.
One of Sammy’s greatest joys was gardening. Every year he would have his garden on West Avenue, planting corn, tomatoes, peas, okra, squash, turnips and greens. Harvesting the garden and sharing with family and friends, never accepting anything in return.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jerry McGuire Eady; daughter, Renee’ Eady; son and daughter-in-law, Brock and Lisa Eady; granddaughter, Emma Jane Eady; sister-in-law, Jewell Smith. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dena Baker, Peggy Connell and her husband, Jerry; and brother, LuRay Smith.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, Believers Sunday School Class, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117; Carroll County Young Farmer’s Association, 1075 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30116; or Tanner Hospice Care, P.O. BOX 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
