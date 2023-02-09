For many years, Sammy Eady served hundreds, possibly thousands, of of area citizens when families members and friends experienced a time of grief when a loved one passed away.
He wore two hats in serving the community, that of the Carroll County Coroner for 27 years and as a funeral director at Almon Funeral Home from 1968 to 2020.
But no matter the realm in which he served, as was noted by several people who shared their memories and experiences of “Sammy” during his funeral service Wednesday at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, he was a man who easily walked the fine line of being both professional in his duties, but caring and compassionate as well.
Keith Hancock, who followed Eady in the county coroner’s post, delivered one of the eulogies at his funeral service Wednesday.
“Sammy put his name and integrity on the line for me by supporting me in being elected coroner,” Hancock said, “Just another way he invested in my life. Without his example, support and investment in me, my service as coroner wouldn’t be possible.”
In his closing remarks, Hancock summed up the feeling of the multitude of people with whom Sammy Eady came in contact.
“I am eternally grateful for this friendship and investment in me,” Hancock said from the pulpit of CFUMC. “Someone who dedicates 28 years in public service and 52 years in a career as a funeral director isn’t about a job, but a ministry of selfless service to others. God-speed my friend, job well done.”
The nodding of heads throughout the assembled family, friends and citizens who attended the service were an affirmation of Hancock’s comments.
Carroll County officials, along with many others memorialized Eady via social media.
“Carroll County lost one of the good ones...Mr. Sammy Eady. Mr. Eady served Carroll County as Coroner for approximately 28 years and even though his job was a difficult one, he always had kind words, a calm demeanor, and a sweet smile. We mourn his loss along with so many throughout Carroll County and we are praying for his beloved family! We will miss seeing you sitting at the bar top at Jerry’s enjoying those biscuits and telling stories! Thank you for always making us feel welcome and like part of your family!”
The Carrollton Police Department followed suit with their own tribute on its Facebook page.
“We lost a great friend, and wonderful mentor, and a life long servant to Carroll County. For those who may see this and are not from around these parts,’ Sammy Eady was the coroner for many, many years and a funeral director at a local funeral home. We were fortunate to work with and learn from him for so many years.
Thank you, sweet Sammy, for loving us, teaching us, and helping us all become better servants to our citizens. We will certainly miss you. I know you and Jesus had a great visit with some biscuits and coffee this morning.”
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley praised Eady for being an extremely valuable part of his department for many years.
“He was an elected official, but we felt like he was one of our own,” Langley said.
“Sammy was a real worker who was on call virtually 24-7 as our coroner,” added Langley, “and he was always such an encouragement to all of us. We worked a lot of cases together, death scenes that were both accidental and otherwise. I know he taught me an awful lot since I became sheriff back in 2000.
“Really, Sammy was a giant and a mentor to me,” Langley noted.
Charlie Almon worked with Eady for many years at Almon Funeral Home. He too remembers Eady as a man who shared many “lessons of life” with him that he will always remember.
“He taught me so many different things,” Almon said.
An unusual, but highly poignant arrangement seen at Eady’s visitation Tuesday at Almon Funeral Home and also in the Carrollton First United Methodist sanctuary at his service, was a testament to one of of his many loves in addition to his wife, Jerry, of 61 years and his children, Brock and Renee, and his grandchildren.
It wasn’t the traditional flower arrangement by any means, although there were several there, but as many visitors were overheard saying, “You know, I don’t I’ve ever seen and arrangement quite like that at a funeral.”
The huge “bouquet” was comprised of an array of fresh vegetables, including a large head of cabbage, an assortment of bell peppers, ears of corn, cucumbers and other garden products.
It was a fitting arrangement that honored Eady’s well known green-thumb for gardening.
Eady’s presence was often seen at one of Carrollton’s oldest and most popular hallmarks of dining, Jerry’s County Kitchen. Owned and operated by the Eady Family for many years, the diner has been a favorite breakfast and lunch spot for generations of hungary local citizens, as well as visitors to the community.
Jerry’s was closed Wednesday for Sammy’s funeral service at the Carrollton First United Methodist and the internment that followed at Carroll Memory Gardens.
But when Jerry’s re-opened there is no doubt that Sammy’s presence and the memories that he helped create for its countless loyal customers will continue to be felt.
Sammy Eady was one of the good ones.
