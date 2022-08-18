Mr. Sam Jackson, 70, of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away on August 16, 2022.
Mr. Jackson was born on February 27, 1952 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Douglas “Clyde” and Evelyn “Polly” Jackson. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force having served from 1974 until 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Jackson of Dawsonville, Georgia; his sons, Scott Jackson of Roopville, Georgia and Brad Jackson of Bowdon, Georgia; his sisters, Grace Turner of Cumming, Georgia and Ann Wood of Carrollton, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
