Mr. Sam Jackson, 70, of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away on August 16, 2022.

Mr. Jackson was born on February 27, 1952 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Douglas “Clyde” and Evelyn “Polly” Jackson. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force having served from 1974 until 1994.

