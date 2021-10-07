Public safety and communication between city leaders and the public were topics of discussion Tuesday, during a forum for Whitesburg municipal candidates.
Candidates for wards 1 and 2 participated in the virtual forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters Carrollton-Carroll County and livestreamed on the group's Facebook page.
Robert K. Arnell, the incumbent Ward 1 council member participated along with his opponent, Donna Whitely. Also participating were Ward 3 incumbent Lucy Gamble and her opponent, Jessica Davis.
Each candidate started off with opening statements, which were followed by a series of questions compiled by the League. Bruce and Kathie Lyon were the moderators, and each candidate was first asked what their top priority would be if they were to be elected.
And each of the four candidates had different, yet similar priorities.
Arnell said his top priority would be to focus on the police department as well as the construction of the new City Hall.
“It’s going to take some time to get it back to where it used to be, but that is going to be my main focus,” said Ariel.
Whitley said that her top priority would be strengthening the communication between leaders and the community.
“I think if we can focus on that, we can get more community involvement,” said Whitley. “If I’m elected, I would like to create a communication barrier because I believe that is what leads to opening more doors for everyone in Whitesburg.”
Gamble said her top priority would be to focus on the recreation department since there are a lot of recreation departments in Ward 3, as well as to make customer service a priority.
“With my position as Ward 3, I take recreation very seriously,” said Gamble. “Also, as the other candidates have mentioned— the police department.
“If we can’t have our children and seniors safe, then we can’t have anything going on. The same way with customer service and going to City Hall. It should be cohesive and a joyful time.”
Just like Whitley, Davis said that there needs to be better communication as well as affordable housing.
“Communication allows all of our citizens to know what’s going on,” said Davis. “I feel like most of the people in Whitesburg are lost. They do want to attend events, but just don’t know where to go.
“As far as housing. Whitesburg has zero affordable housing. It’s pretty concerning to me that 27% of the people are renters with children, so that’s very important to me.”
The candidates were next asked how they could improve citizen attendance at meetings, and raise community involvement generally.
“I think we need to be more involved in our social media presence,” said Whitley. “I think if we get faster responses then people will know what’s going on in our city.”
Gamble said she would stress social media, volunteer help, as well as revamping the Whitesburg booster club.
“Once we get the kids, then we have the parents, and then the communication will start to flow,” said Gamble.
Arnell said he would continue to emphasize to the public that in order to address some of their problems and/or concerns, city leaders and the citizens would have to work together instead of shoving issues under the rug.
“The council doesn’t see everything,” said Arnell. “But, when we know of a problem, then we can address it or go through other routes to try and find solutions to the problem.”
Unlike the other candidates, Davis said that getting the people to feel cared for could potentially increase attendance and involvement. She then said that while internet is a problem in Whitesburg, the lack of wide broadband access should not limit them to what they can and can not do.
“The more people feel cared about, the more involved they want to be,” said Davis. “And I do know about the internet situation. It’s truly devastating.
“However, printers exist. And I don’t have a problem with putting out flyers to let people know what is going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.