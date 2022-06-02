The church is in a bad place. With the revelation that leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention ignored or covered up hundreds and perhaps thousands of cases of sexual abuse in their churches, the reputation of the church has taken another hit. The ongoing disintegration of the Hillsong church network continues to make headlines.
Spiritual leaders who abuse their power is the topic of a popular podcast, “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill.” It tells the story of the pastor of a 15,000-member church that reached thousands more via the internet. His abusive behavior toward anyone who disagreed with him and his graphic misogyny are hard to reconcile with the love of Christ.
I can understand how unappealing and hypocritical the Christian church looks from the outside. It looks pretty awful from the inside, too.
Jesus talked about this when he said, “It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.” (Luke 17:2)
In other words, it’s about the worst thing you can do. Spiritual leaders have a special responsibility for the care of those they shepherd. Abuse of any kind is evil. As one of my former church members said to me, “We hold our clergy to a little higher standard.” While men and women of the cloth are as human as the rest, they are also given both spiritual and communal power that requires ethical conduct of the highest standards. Other professions also have strict codes of conduct, but no other profession claims to represent God.
Over the course my ministry, I’ve taken courses in ethics in college and seminary, been to child abuse and clergy misconduct prevention trainings and read books and articles to educate myself.
Thanks to the efforts of Emily Cole and others, our churches and schools have received the gift of Stewards of Children training. While those who work with children will find this training extremely helpful, anyone can be an advocate. The brilliant idea behind the training is that if enough people in a community are trained to identify the signs of child sexual abuse, a tipping point is reached that will decrease the possibility that abuse can occur. Eyes and ears are everywhere, and perpetrators will be stopped by those who are watching and listening.
In my own Methodist circles, an astute pastor and attorney created the Safe Sanctuaries® program to help faith communities create policies and training to prevent child abuse. The program has expanded to include elder abuse and the virtual church world. Every United Methodist church is required to have a Safe Sanctuaries program, which includes doing criminal background checks on all employees and volunteers. While the background checks are necessary, the heart of the program is the training and the commitment to follow the policies that protect children. This can include educating children and families about what they can do to increase their own safety. Churches of all denominations have adopted Safe Sancturies®.
Churches want to think that we can trust everyone. We’re in church, after all, a place of love and care. Sadly, we are also a place where predators seek opportunities, and like other youth serving organizations, we must do everything we can to protect our children.
Those of us who lead must use our power to protect and serve and be careful of using it for our own advantage. Too many pastors and church leaders have become wolves in shepherd’s clothing. It has to stop!
We have resources to protect and guide our faith communities to be advocates for our children. Once we adopt policies and training, churches can go on about the business of nurturing disciples and serving our neighbors. Knowing that we have done everything we can to protect the most vulnerable, we can joyfully proclaim good news to a hurting world.
You can learn more about keeping children safe through the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center at https://www.cc-cac.org/. For churches that want to implement or strengthen a Safe Sanctuaries program, you will find all you need at https://www.ngumc.org/safesanctuaries.
