Safe Driving Summit for students set for Thursday at UWG

Local high school and Southwire’s 12 Alive students will gather today at the University of West Georgia Coliseum from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for the state’s inaugural “Safe Driving Summit.”
With the goals of prioritizing safety behind the driver’s wheel and deterring distracted and impaired driving, the Lutzie 43 Foundation and the Georgia Department of Transportation are partnering in the sponsorship of several statewide initiatives, including the “Safe Driving Summits.”
Southwire is the presenting sponsor for the event that will feature breakout sessions led by representatives of law enforcement departments, insurance companies, healthcare and other safe driving awareness experts.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in memory of former Auburn University football player Philip Lutzenkirchen who died in an auto accident near LaGrange in 2014. In his memory, the foundation’s “43 Key Seconds” safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted and impaired driving.
The foundation’s motto for youth, “Live like Lutz and Learn from Lutz,” reflects the organization’s desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Lutzenkirchen exhibited while learning from the circumstances that led to his death.
Although Lutzenkirchen was not driving and was sitting in the back seat when the accident occurred, all four occupants of the vehicle were intoxicated, according to police reports. The driver was also killed, and two other passengers were seriously injured.
A star performer at Lassiter High School in Marietta who went on to a stellar career at Auburn University where he was a member of the Tigers’ 2010 national championship team, Lutzenkirchen set a school record for tight ends with 14 career touchdown receptions.
He wore #43, hence the name, the Lutzie 43 Foundation.
In its mission statement, the foundation notes that its aims are to encourage and empower all drivers to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application.
Representatives from the following organizations will be present at Thursday’s Safe Driving Summit at UWG: Georgia Department of Transportation, Southwire, Georgia State Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carrollton Police Department.
Other represented organizations will include Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, WellStar Health System, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), J & M Tank Lines, Inc., American Trucking Association, and State Farm Insurance Company.
