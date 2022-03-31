Distracted and impaired driving that result in fatal auto accidents account for one-third of all adolescent deaths, according to a report released last month by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.
That point was driven home by Jerry Lutzenkirchen, the keynote speaker at Thursday's "Safe Driving Summit" hosted by several local businesses in coordination with area high schools.
Lutzenkirchen is the father of the late Philip Lutzenkirchen who was tragically killed in a car accident near LaGrange in 2014. He serves as executive director of Lutzie 43 Foundation, an organization that partners with both schools and companies to empower students and employees to practice safe driving.
"How many of you sometime drive while using your cell phone?" Lutzenkirchen said as he asked for a show of hands among approximately 300 students who attended the event held in the University of West Georgia Coliseum.
Numerous hands were raised.
"And how many of your parents sometimes drive distracted?"
Students were seen glancing at each other, and several raised their hands.
"I don't want you to die because of distracted driving," Lutzenkirchen bluntly said, "and that's one of the reasons that my family and others established the Lutzie43 Foundation and appear in towns across the state."
"Our objective is to encourage people to make better decisions as drivers and friends," he explained.
Cards were distributed that were imprinted with the outline of a car key and emblazoned with the numeral, "43," the jersey number Lutzenkirchen's son, Phillip, wore when he was a standout tight end on Auburn University's 2010 National Championship team.
The card, which was inscribed with the words, "Clear Head-Clear Hands-Clear Eyes," also included the following safe driving checklist:
- Ensure you have a clear had- one that is not affected by alcohol, drugs, emotions or fatigue.
- Have clear hands- send a text, adjust the radio and put all devices away so you can drive hand-free.
- Set our sights on the road ahead. Do not look to the side at a passenger or down at a text.
- Finally, click your seatbelt. It's the law and could save your life.
Current Georgia law requires front seat occupants of all ages to wear seat belts. Only back seat riders under the age of 18 are required to buckle up. Comparatively, Alabama law mandates, as changed in 2019, now requires all riders are required to wear seat belts.
Lutzenkircher said that he understood that spring break for both the Carroll County and Carrollton City school systems was next week, April 4-8.
"There are probably many of you here today who will be on the road when school releases tomorrow," he said, "so stay safe out there and be able to come back enjoy spring break next year."
The CDC reports that spring break traffic fatalities are 9 percent high higher among drivers under the age of 25, and drunk driving deaths increase by at least 23 percent spring break.
"June 29 is a date that I will always remember," Lutzenkirchen said," because it was the day that Philip died in an automobile accident."
"Hopefully, none of you will have to always remember a date like that or will find a sticky-note on your door with a number to call like I did," he added as the image of a yellow post-it note was displayed on the huge overhead screen at the UWG Coliseum.
