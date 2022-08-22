Started by Carroll County’s District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, the 17th Annual Don Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo will be held this weekend on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 — just one mile south of the V Plex on Highway 61 in Villa Rica — at the arena located at 2011 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway. According to Chance, it is the venue's eleventh consecutive year facilitating this event which is one of the most anticipated events of the year.
Those looking to attend will be allowed to enter the gates at 6 p.m. for some pre-rodeo fun as there will be plenty of family-friendly activities to kickstart the evening like pony rides, inflatables, bungee jumping, mechanical bull riding, and souvenir shopping. With a variety of food options to choose from, enjoy fair and circus-like foods from the concession stand that will consist of classic American fare such as hamburgers, hotdogs, barbecue, funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, kettle corn, cotton candy, freshly squeezed lemonade, and more.
Several professional rodeo events like bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie down roping, ladies breakaway roping, and steer wrestling are all co-sanctioned by the Professional Cowboys Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association which also will include one of America’s most dangerous sports — bull riding. Colt 45, an internationally recognized rodeo entertainer, will provide the specialty act with the rodeo show beginning at 8 p.m. each night.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate with a general admission price of $20 and $30 for V.I.P entrance. To purchase tickets in advance, visit Don Rich Ford in Villa Rica, Wallace Farm Supply at Bowdon Junction, and E.T. Doyal & Sons Feed and Seed in Villa Rica where tickets will be available for a discounted price of $15 for ages 6 and up for general admission and $30 for V.I.P tickets. Children 5 years old and younger are free, and a $2 transaction fee will be applied to those purchasing tickets whether in advance or at the gate with a credit/debit card or apple pay. Those paying with cash only will not be charged a fee. There also will be a parking fee of $5 and all proceeds received will go towards the support of Villa Rica High School’s ladies soccer team as they will be in charge of parking all the cars.
To prepare for this upcoming event, Chance was present at Villa Rica’s city council work session on August 9 as the Don Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo was listed as an item on the agenda for the approval of temporary signage. During the session, Chance spoke a little about the event’s history and what people can expect this year.
“This is our 17th annual event. We typically draw several thousands to this venue down highway 61 for a two night event. I believe it benefits the community,” Chance said. “It’s good, family, clean fun.”
