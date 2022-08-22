VR Rodeo 1

A professional bull rider takes on the challenge at the Villa Rica Frontier's Rodeo on highway 61. 

 Submitted Photo

Started by Carroll County’s District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, the 17th Annual Don Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo will be held this weekend on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 — just one mile south of the V Plex on Highway 61 in Villa Rica — at the arena located at 2011 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway. According to Chance, it is the venue's eleventh consecutive year facilitating this event which is one of the most anticipated events of the year. 

Those looking to attend will be allowed to enter the gates at 6 p.m. for some pre-rodeo fun as there will be plenty of family-friendly activities to kickstart the evening like pony rides, inflatables, bungee jumping, mechanical bull riding, and souvenir shopping. With a variety of food options to choose from, enjoy fair and circus-like foods from the concession stand that will consist of classic American fare such as hamburgers, hotdogs, barbecue, funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, kettle corn, cotton candy, freshly squeezed lemonade, and more.

