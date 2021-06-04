Sacred Harp singing is back.
A form of shaped-note worship music that has its roots deep in west Georgia, Sacred Harp singings are events that are more like a performance than a worship service. They are held across the country, but during the COVID year of 2020, these singings – many of which are annual events – were canceled.
But there will be a two-day singing scheduled for this weekend, at Holly Springs Primitive Baptist Church near Bremen. It will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6.
Holly Springs has a special place in the world of Sacred Harp, which despite its ancient roots and lack of instrumental music has found adherents around the country and across Europe.
Holly Springs was the “home base” of Hugh McGraw, nicknamed “Mr. Sacred Harp.” By the time he died in 2017, McGraw had introduced thousands of people to this form of music by leading singings and teaching others how to lead them.
The Smithsonian Institution considered McGraw so representative of this uniquely American form of music they invited him to perform before the Pope. He was recognized in his lifetime by the National Endowment for the Arts; recorded music for Hollywood movies; and was invited to the White House.
On the surface, Sacred Harp can appear anachronistic in an age of megachurches and amplified choirs. Sung a cappella, without any music but blended voices, the songs use combinations of four simple notes – fa, so, la, mi – each symbolized by notes with distinctive shapes.
It began in America in the 1700s, but while it faded in New England, the music flourished in the South – particularly in Coweta County, where it went with settlers awarded old Creek lands by lottery. In 1852, a group of worshippers adopted a particular collection of hymns and called themselves the Chattahoochee Musical Convention.
Since the 1930s, this group has been based in Carroll County and their hymnbook (called the Sacred Harp, a reference to human voices inspired by God) has spread from west Georgia to across the world.
There is a proper style and procedure in singing Sacred Harp, and it can be quite complex and daunting to those who have never seen it before. It is said that the four-shape notation was created for those who cannot read music, but the complexity of vocal harmonies and time measures that can be derived from such simplicity can be amazing.
Although singings are generally held in churches, they are not necessarily part of a church service. The singers sing for themselves, and arrange the pews in a square so that altos sit opposite the tenors, and trebles and basses do the same. Since both men and women can sing treble and tenor parts, they sit together; women who sing alto sit by themselves, so do men who sing bass.
In the middle of this “hollow square” stands the leader, who is just one of the singers taking a turn. He generally stands with the hymnbook open in one hand and signals beats with the other, moving his arm in a smooth up-and-down motion, sometimes gesturing to one section or the other to indicate when they should come into the hymn.
The songs in the hymnbook are referred to only by page number, and although many of them are familiar to other churchgoers, the titles are not. The song known by everyone else as “Amazing Grace” is known to Sacred Harp singers as “New Britain.”
There will be several other singings across Georgia during the month of June. To locate one, or to learn more about this unique form of music, you can consult fasola.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.