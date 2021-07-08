SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Delta Community Credit Union, which has one branch in Douglas County, recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the S.H.A.R.E. House Family Violence Crisis Center, an emergency shelter in Douglasville.
Delta Community CEO Hank Halter presented the grant from the credit union’s Philanthropic Fund in an online ceremony to representatives from S.H.A.R.E. House, who said the grant will be used to support their Teen Center, which provides services to children who face many impacts of domestic violence, including homelessness.
“This donation will be used to fund group activities for children and youth impacted by intimate partner violence. Our teen center works to provide support groups and activities, including art therapy and play therapy, that help children and teens connect with peers, build resiliency and increase problem-solving skills,” explained Teresa Smith, executive director of S.H.A.R.E. House. “Our empowerment-focused programs allow children to heal from the impact of traumatic experiences and develop social support networks by learning they are not alone — and we give them a safe space to learn how to be kids again.”
“Living in a homeless shelter is uncomfortable and even embarrassing for children and teens,” added Missy Little, S.H.A.R.E. House’s Youth Coordinator. “Our Teen Center seeks to give children of all ages a sense of ‘normalcy’ in their lives.”
In addition to awarding the $10,000 grant, Delta Community also included S.H.A.R.E. House in its upcoming Family2Family TV segment as part of its advertising on Atlanta TV station WSB-TV (Channel 2). The segment is scheduled to air July 4 on the Atlanta TV station.
Throughout 2021, Delta Community’s Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of 125,000 in 20 worthwhile nonprofits in metro Atlanta. Applications for a 2022 grant will be accepted beginning July 1, 2021. More details and the portal to apply may be found at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
