Ms. Rylinda Kay Denney Hubbard, age 67, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
She was born in Doraville, Georgia on Sept. 28, 1955, the daughter of the late Jimmy Carroll Denney and Mary Maggie Redding Denney.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
Ms. Hubbard was a graduate of Chamblee High School. She loved music, dancing and had attended Abilene Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cheryl Hubbard; grandchildren, Robert Bass, Zachary Smart, Ezra Hubbard; aunts, Katherine Walker, Elaine Camp, Joann Jeffries. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. A graveside service will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lee Wimberly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, Inc., PO Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
