Michael Ryan Wiggins, 29, of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Ryan was born on Dec. 22, 1992, to Michael Wiggins and Charlotte Stephens in Anniston, Alabama.
After Ryan graduated from Bowdon High School in 2011, he went to work full time. Ryan worked at Pilgrim’s Pride at the time of his death.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Wiggins; grandfather, Gary Otwell; grandmother, Deborah Mash; aunt, Jennifer Bowman; stepfather, Reese Stephens.
He is survived by his sons, Brayden Jace Wiggins, Preston Michael Wiggins; mom of Preston and girlfriend, Hope Miley; dad, Michael Wiggins; mom, Charlotte Stephens; brother, Andrew Keith; sister, Charlee Sue Traylor; grandmother/mom, Mildred Wiggins; stepbrother, Brad Stephens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service will be held at Sardis Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dustin Ledbetter, Taylor Woodham, Mickah Jarrell, William McMillan, Andrew Brock, Derek Shelton, Brad Stephens, Anthony Ballew and Nathan Montgomery. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
