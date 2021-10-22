Ruthie Holland, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 15, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
