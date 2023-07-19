Ruth Place Welser, 83, of Carrollton, passed away July 15, 2023, following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on August 14, 1939, to Alice and Hubert Place of Chatsworth. She is survived by son Russell Welser of Stone Mountain, daughter Angela Raab and son-in-law Blake Raab of Carrollton, and four grandsons: Jason, Zachary, Drew, and Jared.
The memorial will be a private service with only close family members present. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
