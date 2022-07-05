Ruth Gray Tuggle, 95, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Carroll County, July 25, 1926, daughter of the late Richard Clarence Gray and Tessa McBrayer Gray.
Mrs. Tuggle retired from Hubbard Company and then went on to own and operate Temple Furniture & Appliance. She was a member of Bremen Church of Christ. Mrs. Tuggle played the piano by ear much to the enjoyment of her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Tuggle, sisters Freda Gray, Doris Gray and brother Lester Gray.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth and Sara Tuggle of Carrollton, Brenda and Robert Allen of Bremen and Pam and Rickey Hannah of Bremen; grandchildren, Stacey and Jason Hickey, Gena and Kenny Gibbs, Jennifer Sage, Katie and Jeremy Ross, Chris and Kasey Hannah, and Kevin Tuggle; 8 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Betty Gray of Bremen and Glenn and Helen Gray of Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Services will be on at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Glenn Gray and Minister Bob Gray officiating.
Mark Gray, Chris Hannah, Roger Gray, Kenny Gibbs, Jeremy Ross and Patrick Gray will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery in Temple with Minister Phillip Gray officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
