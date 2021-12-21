Ruth Hudson Dobbs, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Elliott Parham Mortuary, 142 W. Center St., Carrollton; 678-664-0410.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Dobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos