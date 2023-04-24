Mrs. Ruth Cheshire Henson Tovey, 88 of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, GA passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
She was born October 17, 1934 in Atlanta, GA the daughter of the late Mr. Harold Henson of the late Mrs. Isabelle Cheshire Henson. She was a retired Secretary with General Motors.
In addition to her parent’s, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Pete M. Tovey.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Mary Beth Tovey of Villa Rica, number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In keeping with Mrs. Tovey’s wishes she was donated to
Emory University School of Medicine.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
