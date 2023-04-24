Mrs. Ruth Cheshire Henson Tovey, 88 of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, GA passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was born October 17, 1934 in Atlanta, GA the daughter of the late Mr. Harold Henson of the late Mrs. Isabelle Cheshire Henson. She was a retired Secretary with General Motors.

