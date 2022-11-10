Russell Eugene Acton, 73 of Carrollton, GA, went home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Russell was born October 21, 1949 in Silvia, Ala., to the late Gaines and Jeanette Phillips Acton.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and Air Force and later spent a career in electronics.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Acton is preceded in death by his brother, Marion Franklin Acton.
He is survived by his sisters, Katie Browning of Madison, Ala. and Brenda (Steve) Womack of Humboldt, Tenn.; adult children, Eugene (Kim) Acton of Eufaula, Ala., Daniel (Krista) Acton of Gainesville, Ga. Elisabeth (Matt) Startzman of Winder. Ga., and Wesley Acton of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Christina, Alexis, Shepard, Alyssa, Asher, Chloe, Ezrah, and Adirah, as well as nephews and nieces.
Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12 at New Beginnings Church of God in Carrollton. Please arrive by 2:30 as he Honor Guard from AFB will open the service promptly and no one will be permitted to come or go during this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Acton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
