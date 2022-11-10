Russell Eugene Acton, 73 of Carrollton, GA, went home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Russell was born October 21, 1949 in Silvia, Ala., to the late Gaines and Jeanette Phillips Acton.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and Air Force and later spent a career in electronics.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Acton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos