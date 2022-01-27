Russell Carreker

Russell “Russ” Carreker, 57, passed away at his home
on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Grace Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Chuck Hasty officiating.
The family will receive friends following the
service.
Russ was born on Sept. 4, 1964, in Warner Robins, Georgia, to Douglas Walker Carreker
and Joyce Story Carreker.
As a child, Russ
was a Boy Scout
and attained Eagle Scout status. He graduated from Southland Academy in Americus, Georgia, and went on to
attend Auburn University where
he played football
as a linebacker for Coach Pat Dye from 1983-86.
Russ was very involved within his local community,
and played vital
roles in making Columbus a better
city. He was a community coach at Brookstone, where he saw it as an opportunity to help young men pave the way for their future. He was president elect for the Boys and Girls Club, served on the FCA Board, and served on the Board of Columbus State University. He also served as the chairman of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the Auburn Football Lettermen’s Club.
He played a vital
role in bringing Mercer University School of Medicine
to Columbus. Russ
was also very instrumental in creating Startup Columbus. He was
the president of
C3 Property Investments, LLC. In 1998, he joined Starrett-Bytewise Measurement Systems. He also worked as a vice president at Columbus Bank & Trust Co.
At the time of his passing he served on the Georgia Department of Transportation
Board, a position he was elected to by members of the General Assembly
last year. He also served a number of years on the Development Authority of Columbus.
Russ was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, spending time on
Lake Martin, and playing golf with his friends.
Above all, Russ was a loving husband and father to his wife, Patti, and his daughter Avery.
Survivors include
his wife, Patti Carreker, of Columbus; daughter, Avery Carreker, of Columbus; parents, Doug and Joyce Carreker, of Americus; sisters, Vicki Carreker Jones (Jeff), of Perry, Susan Carreker Daughtry (Bob), of Kathleen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley at www.bgc-colsga.org or Mercy Med
at www.mercyme
dcolumbus.com or 3702 2nd Avenue Columbus, GA 31904.
