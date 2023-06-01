Mr. Russel Scot Hughes, age 60, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born in Lawrenceville on Monday, September 17, 1962. Mr. Hughes was the son of the late, David Alvin Hughes, Sr. and the late, Judy (Tiner) Burton.

Mr. Hughes was a Master Plumber by trade with over forty-five years of experience. He worked for Prime Plumbing and Northwest Plumbing at different points throughout his career. Russel enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, hunting and driving his jeep. Above all, Mr. Hughes loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be dearly missed.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Friday, June 2, 2023
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
Jun 3
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 3, 2023
10:00AM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179
Jun 3
Interment After The Funeral Service
Saturday, June 3, 2023
1:00PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
1832 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
