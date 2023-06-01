Mr. Russel Scot Hughes, age 60, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born in Lawrenceville on Monday, September 17, 1962. Mr. Hughes was the son of the late, David Alvin Hughes, Sr. and the late, Judy (Tiner) Burton.
Mr. Hughes was a Master Plumber by trade with over forty-five years of experience. He worked for Prime Plumbing and Northwest Plumbing at different points throughout his career. Russel enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, hunting and driving his jeep. Above all, Mr. Hughes loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Tori Hughes of Carrollton and Tyler and Stephanie Hughes of Ellabell; three brothers and one sister-in-law, David Alvin Hughes, Jr. of Duluth, Dan Allen Hughes of Jefferson, and Randy and Candice Hughes of Homer; two sisters, Tina Vanalstine of Jefferson and Dina Colley of Homer; by the mother of his children and close friend, Roxi Wren; his grandchildren, Emori Hughes, Edge Hughes, Errow Hughes, Brysen Ellis, Ambrey Hughes, Brantly Ellis, and Tayden Hughes; Mr. Hughes is also survived by his girlfriend, Belinda Lodge of Gasden and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6P.M. until 9P.M.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 AM from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth at 1P.M.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
