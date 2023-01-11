Runt Entrekin

Runt Entrekin, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia gained his heavenly promotion on January 6, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1938, and was the son of J.B. and Audie Mae Entrekin of Carrollton, Georgia. He married Reba Nell Grizzard on April 1, 1955. Together they had a wonderful life celebrating 67 years of marriage. Runt was known by many and loved by all. Anyone he ever met became a friend for life. He was a provider of love, encouragement, and a supporter of any dream imaginable. His greatest treasure was his family and he never failed to let that be known. His smile was contagious and his laughter was infectious.

Runt began his career with Barnes Freight Line, which quickly became his second family. He then followed his passion of car trading which led to him being co-owner of Entrekin Brother’s Used Cars. He continued his love for the trade and opened Runt Entrekin Chevrolet in the late 70’s. Runt went on to build and establish a well known landmark, Runt Entrekin Auto Auction. His business thrived for 27 years. He sold and retired in 2010. Runt missed his social interaction and had such a love for people, he came out of retirement and worked at the Bowdon Recycling Center.

