Runt Entrekin, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia gained his heavenly promotion on January 6, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1938, and was the son of J.B. and Audie Mae Entrekin of Carrollton, Georgia. He married Reba Nell Grizzard on April 1, 1955. Together they had a wonderful life celebrating 67 years of marriage. Runt was known by many and loved by all. Anyone he ever met became a friend for life. He was a provider of love, encouragement, and a supporter of any dream imaginable. His greatest treasure was his family and he never failed to let that be known. His smile was contagious and his laughter was infectious.
Runt began his career with Barnes Freight Line, which quickly became his second family. He then followed his passion of car trading which led to him being co-owner of Entrekin Brother’s Used Cars. He continued his love for the trade and opened Runt Entrekin Chevrolet in the late 70’s. Runt went on to build and establish a well known landmark, Runt Entrekin Auto Auction. His business thrived for 27 years. He sold and retired in 2010. Runt missed his social interaction and had such a love for people, he came out of retirement and worked at the Bowdon Recycling Center.
Runt was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church and active in brotherhood. He served on numerous committees and held various leadership roles throughout his tenure at Salem Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club and the National Auto Dealer’s Association.
Runt is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Audie Mae Entrekin, infant brother, J.B. Jr. Entrekin, brothers; Willard and Buck (Rachel) Entrekin, brother-in-law, Norman Hardigree and niece, Norma Jean Thompson.
Runt is survived by his wife Reba, sister Jeanette Hardigree, sister in-law, Frances Entrekin, daughters; Debbie (Jeff) Ballard, Sandy Entrekin (Ethelyn Johnson), Tammy Entrekin (Bebo Thompson), son; Jeff (Melissa) Entrekin, grandchildren; Chad (Jenn) Ballard, Lauren (Caleb) Eaves, Alex (Sam) Runyan, Evan Entrekin, Kimberly Johnson, four great grandchildren; Zoey and Annabele Ballard, Izzie and Gabe Eaves and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia. Funeral services will be Tuesday January 10, 2023 at Salem Baptist Church beginning at 11:00 am. Interment Salem Baptist Church cemetery. 1089 Salem Church Road Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Brother Ralph Caldwell, Brother John Pennington and Brother Tony Thompson will officiate. Eulogy provided by Sandy Entrekin and Chad Ballard.
Pallbearers will be Chad Ballard, Evan Entrekin, Sam Runyan, Tony Entrekin, Brian Entrekin, and Michael Crowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Mack Grizzard, Tony Grizzard, Terry Grizzard, and Sherman Copley.
