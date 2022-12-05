Voters return to the polls today for Senate runoff

Voters return to the polls today for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Ralphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. All voters must vote cast their ballots at their assigned precincts, not at the Election office. Voters may see where they vote by going to the Georgia My Voters Page, https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Pictured above is poll worker Max Holland assisting voters during the Nov. 8 General Election at the Elections Center in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

With the two-week early voting completed on Friday in Carroll County, the runoff election for one of Georgia two U.S. Senate seats will end at 7 p.m. today when the polls close state wide and locally.

Republican political novice Herschel Walker, the former Georgia Bulldog football star and Heisman Trophy winner, is hoping his gridiron notoriety throughout the state will help him unseat Rev. Raphael Warnock in today's runoff election for one of the state's two senatorial seats in Washington. 

