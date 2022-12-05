With the two-week early voting completed on Friday in Carroll County, the runoff election for one of Georgia two U.S. Senate seats will end at 7 p.m. today when the polls close state wide and locally.
Republican political novice Herschel Walker, the former Georgia Bulldog football star and Heisman Trophy winner, is hoping his gridiron notoriety throughout the state will help him unseat Rev. Raphael Warnock in today's runoff election for one of the state's two senatorial seats in Washington.
Warnock, a Baptist minister and politician, has held the post since January, 2021 after he defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler who had been appointed by gov. Brian Kemp to the seat held by Johnny Isakson following his resignation for health reasons.
During the early voting period than ran from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, Carroll County Elections and Registration Supervisor Greg Rigby confirmed in an email to the Times-Georgian on Monday afternoon that 18,708 registered voters in the county cast early votes, including 17,522 in person and 1,186 via absentee ballots by mail.
Across the state's 2,722 precincts a total of almost 1.9 million votes from citizens who early-voted in person or via mail-in ballot were counted.
In the General Election held on Nov. 8, Warnock garnered 1,946,117 (49.44%) votes to Walker's 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver receivered 81,365 votes to account for the remaining 2.7 percent. A runoff election must be held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.
NOTE: ALL voters must vote at their assigned precincts on election day, not at the Elections Office. Voters can confirm where they vote at the Georgia My Voters Page, https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/
Democrats have expressed concern about the relatively low number of absentee ballots turned in ahead of the runoff, citing legislation the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last year requiring voters to show a photo ID to vote absentee and significantly limiting the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.
But Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the strong early voting turnout shows the new law works.
Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this story.
