Central High School announced yesterday that Ty Runels will be returning as an outside linebackers coach for the upcoming season.
Runels most recently served as defensive coordinator at Bowdon High School. He has been a part of Carroll County Schools since 2014, as he began as Central Middle School's defensive coordinator that year.
Runels previously served as an outside linebackers coach at Central High School in 2015 until he moved to Bowdon High School the following year.
