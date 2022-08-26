Jonaz Walton

Central’s Jonaz Walton (5) tries to avoid the tackle of Bowdon’s Jackson Truett. Walton had runs of 62 and 82 yards in Friday night’s win over the Red Devils.

The start of Friday’s game for both the Bowdon Red Devils and the Central Lions were polar opposites. So were the results.

After Bowdon scored on their first drive, Central settled in, and got on the back of freshman running back Jonaz Walton scoring four unanswered touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Bowdon at the newly named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium.

Trending Videos