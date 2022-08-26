The start of Friday’s game for both the Bowdon Red Devils and the Central Lions were polar opposites. So were the results.
After Bowdon scored on their first drive, Central settled in, and got on the back of freshman running back Jonaz Walton scoring four unanswered touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Bowdon at the newly named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium.
Bowdon officially named the stadium in honor of their state championship coach in a pregame ceremony.
The early moments of Friday night, including the first quarter belonged to the Devils
Highly touted senior quarterback Robert McNeal capped off drive No. 1 with 5:31 to go in the first quarter with a 10-yard misdirection run for a touchdown. Cameron Holloway’s extra point put the Devils up 7-0.
After a lackluster opening drive, Central decided to take a page from the Devils’ playbook, using a predominantly ground attack on their second drive of the game, utilizing freshman Jonaz Walton, who converted two first downs on short yardage, one fourth down at Bowdon’s 31 after Powell and Swain hooked up on 3rd and 8 on the previous play, and nearly converted.
On 4th and 5, Powell tried to get a first down on his own, but the Devils stopped him just short of first-down yardage with three seconds to go in the quarter preserving their 7-0 cushion.
On the final timed play of the quarter, McNeal threw a pass to Luke Windom who was immediately hit by Swain, who was flagged for his hit with a personal foul. That necessitated one more play for the Red Devils.
Central’s heavy dose of Walton paid off at the 6:02 mark of the second when he broke away to the right for a 62-yard TD run.
The extra point tied the game at 7-7.
The Lions had their chances in the final minute. A pair of Swain catches put the Lions at Bowdon’s 16 with 28 seconds to go in the first half.
Powell took the ball into the end zone from there crossing the goal line with 15 seconds to go. The PAT put the Lions up 14-7.
Central took that lead and momentum into halftime.
It took five minutes for the Lions to distance themselves from the Devils, and they did it again with Walton who broke away again, this time from from 82 yards away with seven minutes to go in the third quarter after stopping Bowdon on their opening drive of the second half.
The Lions caught a break recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at Bowdon’s 23.
With 5:17 to go Powell floated a pass to Isiah McMicheal into the end zone to go up by three touchdowns.
Central then recovered an onside kick at Bowdon’s 48.
But the Red Devils’ defense stiffened and took over after a shanked punt.
When the fourth quarter began, the Devils were driving. But a fumble by Jones recovered by Swain at the five stopped the drive.
McNeal fought down to the Central two before handing off to Jordan Beasley for the TD with 5:11 to go in the game cutting Central’s lead to 28-14.
Walton sealed the win with yet another long run, the final from 41 yards out putting the Lions back up 35-14.
McNeal found freshman Kaiden Prothro in the corner of the end zone with 1:46 to go from 29 yards out.
