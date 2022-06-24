ATLANTA – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion Friday, heralding a new era for dealing with a controversial issue that has split the nation for decades.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito stated in the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
States will now be able to decide how they want to handle abortion without any federal guardrails.
“The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and its elected representatives,” the decision states.
In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr issued his response to the decision and stated his office has filed to move to put into effect the “heartbeat law” Gov. Brian Kemp pushed through the General Assembly.
“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn," Carr stated. "The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.
"We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”
Passed in 2019, it prohibits most abortions after the detection of a fetal “heartbeat,” typically around the sixth week of a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
A U.S. District Court ruling in 2020 deemed the Georgia law unconstitutional, putting it on hold.
The state appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court said it would hold off on a decision until the Supreme Court ruled definitively in the Dobbs case.
“The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will likely soon take action to ultimately put Georgia’s six-week abortion ban into effect,” the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia said.
Georgians from across the political spectrum reacted quickly to the ruling.
“As a Georgian and a mother, I am most concerned with the impact this decision will have on the women and girls in this state,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, who is running for attorney general. She pointed out that Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
“The basic right of having control over one’s own body will now wholly depend on the action of leaders that we elect at the state level,” Jordan said. “Our fundamental rights are on the ballot this November.”
Republicans, on the other hand, cheered the ruling.
“Today’s landmark ruling is a historic victory for life,” said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. “I look forward to its impact on the legal proceedings surrounding our historic LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach State.”
“The Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states where it belongs,” said Herschel Walker, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
“I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat Party,” Walker added. “I stand for life.”
Locally, Republican State Representative J. Collins said voting for the Heartbeat Bill "was the easiest decision I ever made."
U.S. House Republican Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) today issued a statement as well in response to the decision.
“The Dobbs ruling appropriately recognizes the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion, and gives individual states the ability to regulate the practice," Ferguson said. "The Supreme Court is correct in this ruling based on the Constitution and has exercised sound legal rationale.”
State Representative Tyler Paul Smith echoed the sentiments of his colleagues.
"I am overjoyed and praise the Good Lord for this decision," Smith said. "In essence, the issue is now joined and politicians can no longer play lip service to being pro-life when Roe was still the law of the land. We are at one of the crossroads in history which necessitates us making the right decisions — a truly humbling realization in light of this wonderful decision by the Court. Now we see who really is pro-life."
"I applaud the Court in overturning Roe and the farce of an alleged right to murder the unborn," Smith said. "Currently, Georgia law allows a woman to have an abortion up to 20 weeks after conception. The Heartbeat Bill, which is currently not in effect after being ruled unconstitutional in SisterSong v. Kemp, would prohibit abortions after fetal cardiac activity (a heartbeat) can be detected — usually around or at six weeks. It is important to remember, this legislation had exceptions for medical emergency, rape, or incest. For now, the law would allow an abortion up to 20 weeks after conception.
Smith called on Gov. Kemp to order a legislative session to take up the issue of a total abortion ban.
"Moving forward, we must act with the swiftest diligence to enact law which would prohibit all abortions in our state," Smith said. "The murder of the unborn, a life made in the image of God, must be stopped — you cannot draw the line anywhere other than full protection for those who cannot protect themselves. I am not one to advocate for a special session for various reasons, however, the murder of the unborn in this great state can still occur up to 20 weeks after conception. It is literally a matter of life and death. It is urgent we act to save life. I will support Governor Kemp should he decide to call a special session of the General Assembly to enact a total ban on abortion in this state."
Bruce Guthrie of the Times-Georgian contributed to this article.
