Flowers Baking Co. of Villa Rica has selected Fredy Ruiz as the recipient of its 2020 Flowers Spirit Award.
Ruiz, an engineering superintendent, was recognized for his positive attitude and mentorship of many team members over the years – not just those on the engineering team but throughout the bakery, according to a company statement.
Ruiz also volunteers to represent Flowers at local school events, such as career days, and is an avid supporter of the local West Georgia Technical College. Flowers Foods has made a monetary donation in Fredy’s name to the charity of his choice: St. John Vianney Parish.
“Fredy’s love of baking shines through in everything he does,” said Robert White, general manager. “He is a favorite at our annual Job Shadow Day because he takes the time to ensure that the students understand the big picture of the baking business.”
The Flowers Spirit Award recognizes employees who are a positive force at work and in their community. It was inspired by the late Langdon S. Flowers, past president and chairman of the board of Flowers Foods, who was an active supporter of many charitable and community organizations.
Flowers Baking Co. of Villa Rica, located at 134 Doyle McCain Drive, produces and markets fresh bakery foods that are sold under such brands as Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Wonder, and Tastykake.
The bakery is a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with sales of $4.1 billion in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.