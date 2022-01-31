Rugby ATL announced the promotion of Steve Brett to Head Coach and Blake Bradford as Assistant Head Coach today. Lucas Baistrocchi, previously the team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach was elevated to Skills, Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Brett previously served as the Attack Coach for the Rattlers and is also Attack, Back, and Skills Coach for the USA Rugby Eagles. In his first head coaching role, Brett brings decades of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the Rattlers. The son of two former New Zealand All Blacks, Brett made his professional debut at 19, playing for 14 years with teams in New Zealand, Japan, and France. Brett made his professional coaching debut in 2019 with MLR’s Colorado Raptors and joined Rugby ATL in 2021.
Coach Blake Bradford was also elevated and will now serve as Assistant Head Coach. Bradford previously served as the Rattlers Forwards and Defense Coach and was instrumental in building one of the best forward packs in MLR during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. A pinnacle in the Atlanta rugby community, Bradford has been a part of 404 Rugby for over ten years and served as a coach at Life University, coaching both the D1A Collegiate Forwards and Men’s Senior Team helping lead the team to five national championships, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. Bradford has also coached the USA All Americans (Men’s) and USA Selects.
Rattlers Strength and Conditioning Coach Lucas Baistrocchi will now take on additional responsibilities as Skills Coach.
“Blake and I are looking forward to leading this team and executing the plan together,” said Brett. “This organization has made tremendous strides since joining MLR in 2020, including advancing to the championship game last year. A strong foundation was built by our previous head coach and ownership and our goal will remain the same—sustain the culture, develop players, and execute a game plan each week.
“We’ve designed a process to lead on the front foot and grow leaders from the playing ranks. Coach Bradford and I are looking forward to the start of the season, leading the squad into battle, and demonstrating our values of PACE. We have a chance to build something special for the city of Atlanta.”
“Elevating Coach Brett and Coach Bradford was a no-brainer for our organization,” said Rugby ATL President Amanda Windsor White. “The Rattlers stand for excellence, integrity, and hard work, and both Steve and Blake embody these values. I have no doubt they are the right team to lead our club into the 2022 season and will bring great pride to the city of Atlanta on and off the pitch.”
