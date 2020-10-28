Mrs. Rubye Shedd Posey, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Haralson County, Georgia, on Oct. 9, 1933, daughter of the late William Marion Shedd and Naomi Thomas Shedd.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Darnell Posey; brothers, David Shedd, Lawrence Shedd and J.D. Shedd; sisters, Lula Holcombe, Stella Shedd and Mary Shedd; and great-grandchild, Aerianna Brown.
Mrs. Posey is survived by her children, a son, Stephen Posey, and daughter, Stephanie and Norris Vaughn, all of Bremen; sisters, Lois Cash, Marjorie Brown, Vara and Paul Roberts and Lucille and Kenneth Green, all of Bremen; a brother Harold and Faye Shedd, of Bremen; grandchildren, Maria Vaughn, Kevin Vanwinkle, David Jett Brown Jr., Angela Brown, Stephen Christopher Brown, April Brown, George Posey, Sindi Thompson, and Carmen Posey; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Poseyville Church Cemetery. Kevin VanWinkle, Randy Redding, David Jett Brown Jr., Mason Vaughn, Toby Jackson and Chuck Green will serve as pallbearers. George Posey and Stephen Posey will serve as honorary pallbearers.
