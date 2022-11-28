Ruby Lee Horton

Ruby Lee Horton, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Mrs. Horton was born on July 18, 1931, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late William H. Leo and Lena Harden Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Horton; sisters, Ina Owensby, and Era Lee; brothers, Winford Lee, and Melvin Lee; sisters-in-law, Kate Lee, and Nell Lee; and brother-in-law, Broughton Owensby.

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Horton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 29
Service
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos