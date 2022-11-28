Ruby Lee Horton, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Mrs. Horton was born on July 18, 1931, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late William H. Leo and Lena Harden Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Horton; sisters, Ina Owensby, and Era Lee; brothers, Winford Lee, and Melvin Lee; sisters-in-law, Kate Lee, and Nell Lee; and brother-in-law, Broughton Owensby.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Hurley and Krista & Kelvin Carnes; son and daughter-in-law, Kim & Pam Horton; grandchildren, Kimberly Perry, Kristion Edge, Chasity Brock, Clifton Cowart, Seth Cowart, Bethany Heglar, and Daniel Carnes; 16 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ruby graduated from Bowdon High School as the valedictorian of her class. Over the years, she worked for Southern Bell, Tanner Hospital, and Horton’s Insurance Agency. She taught Sunday School for 45 years and enjoyed many activities at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Square for the care that they provided for the past three years.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. The following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jamie Perry, Rodney Edge, Daniel Carnes, Patrick Brock, Seth Cowart, and Clifton Cowart.
Flowers are welcome. However, memorial contributions may also be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, or online at www.tabernacle.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
