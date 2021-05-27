Ruby Haney

Ruby M. Haney, 80, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
She was born on May 18, 1941, in Pinetree, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Arthur Cagle and the late Armada V. Cossey Cagle.
Ruby was a homemaker, a domestic goddess and avid collector.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Harris; and siblings, Wayne Cagle, Charles Cagle, John L. Cagle, Jerry Cagle, Jimmy Cagle, Danny K. Cagle, Larry Cagle, and JoAnn Rhodes.
Survivors include her loving husband, James E. Haney, of Whitesburg; her children, James David Haney, of California, Sharon K. Harris, of Arkansas, and Sandra H. Standish, of Georgia; sister, Betty Strange; brother, Lindel Cagle; and grandchildren, Michael Harris, Luke Standish, Alex Haney, James Standish, and Chase Haney; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas. Interment will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park, also in West Memphis.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of service.
