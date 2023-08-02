Ms. Ruby Gates, age 82, of Carrollton, GA died on August 1, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving 'Cinco de Mayo' onto his head
- Acuña, Riley and Olson homer for Braves, who hammer Angels 12-5 to take series
- Niger's military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
- Pair mortally wounded in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping
- Sasser signs professional basketball contract
- Oh, the Mayhem
- Today in History
- Academic year getting underway this week
Most Popular
Articles
- Villa Rica sled dog team headed to World Championships
- Ressler granted $10,000 bond
- Pedestrian found at fault after accident hospitalizes her
- Villa Rica Family Dental under new ownership
- Driver arrested after accident kills motorcyclist
- Alleged drug trafficker freed on $15,000 Bond
- Morgan plans millage rollback
- Carroll County discusses entering new Joint Development Authority
- Hubert Parmer
- William Larry Horsley
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.