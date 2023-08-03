Ruby Gates, 82, of Carrollton, died on Augu. 1, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at A Place of Refuge, 106 Refuge Way, Carrollton. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.